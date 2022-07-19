extraDNA (XDNA) Price Tops $0.0001

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $106,786.25 and approximately $32,214.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,025.14 or 1.00083947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00045714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00221622 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00277948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00114082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005775 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

