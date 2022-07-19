Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $98.56. 22,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.30.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

