Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Underperform

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delivery Hero from €31.20 ($31.52) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €69.50 ($70.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DLVHF stock remained flat at $36.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

