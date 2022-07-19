EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.44

Shares of EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

