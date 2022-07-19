EvidenZ Trading Up 44% Over Last Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 44% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $5,562.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

