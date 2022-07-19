Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $261.63 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day moving average of $284.35.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.