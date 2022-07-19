Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 421.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 84.4% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 52,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 23,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

