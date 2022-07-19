Evercore ISI Reiterates $78.00 Price Target for State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been given a $78.00 price objective by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 2,747,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,107. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

