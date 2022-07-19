Evercore ISI Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $125.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

