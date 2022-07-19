EventChain Market Capitalization Tops $47,335.32 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $47,335.32 and approximately $2,725.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,475.41 or 1.00157348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EventChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

