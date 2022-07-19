Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance
Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock remained flat at $28.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.94. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $56.87.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
