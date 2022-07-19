Essex LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Essex LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 61,158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHV stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

