Essex LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 898.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

