Essex LLC Buys 32 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

