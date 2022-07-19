ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

