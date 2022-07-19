Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.96 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008124 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $60.96 million and $545,447.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,438.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.24 or 0.06669535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00249565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00109787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.73 or 0.00630278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00547708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.