Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 9.4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 22,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 323,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Erasca Trading Up 9.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $894.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

