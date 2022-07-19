Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 9.4%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 22,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 323,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Erasca Trading Up 9.2 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $894.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
