Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $626.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $655.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

