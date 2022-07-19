Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

Equifax stock opened at $191.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.36. Equifax has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 2,191.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Equifax by 275.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equifax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Equifax by 18.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

