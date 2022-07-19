Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Short Interest Update

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entera Bio by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Entera Bio Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,963. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.81. Entera Bio has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entera Bio ( NASDAQ:ENTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 1,345.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entera Bio will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About Entera Bio

(Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.