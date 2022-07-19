Enecuum (ENQ) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $204,637.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,006.05 or 0.99997242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 201,778,416 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

