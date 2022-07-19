Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.71

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.71 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 308531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$825.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2113476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

