Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.71

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.71 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 308531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$989.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.94.
In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
