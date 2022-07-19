Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB opened at C$55.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.14. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

