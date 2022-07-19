Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Cut by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.3 %

ENB traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 77,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,577. The company has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.