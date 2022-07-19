Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 506,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 945.0 days.

Enagas Stock Performance

Shares of Enagas stock remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Tuesday. Enagas has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

