Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $871,829.34 and $9,148.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00042583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,551,140 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

