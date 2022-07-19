Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $480.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.22. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

