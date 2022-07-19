Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up about 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Element Solutions worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,076,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 879,867 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,394,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,245 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 16,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $680.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

