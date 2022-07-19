Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

ESI opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.