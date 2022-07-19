Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $119.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

