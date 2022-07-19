Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.