Edgeless (EDG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $324.00

Edgeless (EDG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $2.89 million and $324.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

