EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.21

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 4900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.52. The firm has a market cap of C$248.59 million and a P/E ratio of -57.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 15.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.