EchoLink One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (EKO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $28,229.78 and $5.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

