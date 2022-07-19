Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETW opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

