Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ETB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

