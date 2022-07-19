Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

