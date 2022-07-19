Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
