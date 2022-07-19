Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

ETG opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.