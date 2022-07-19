Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
ETG opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
