Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 29th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.