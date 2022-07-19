Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

