Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

