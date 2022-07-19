Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.39. 171,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
