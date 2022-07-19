Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.39. 171,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

