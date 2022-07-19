Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETX opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

