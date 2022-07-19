Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.