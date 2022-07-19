Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CEV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

