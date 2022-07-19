EasyFi Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.31 or 1.00021450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.