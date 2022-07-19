Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 450 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Eagle Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Salesforce by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,317,982 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

