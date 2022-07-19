Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eagle Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $178.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $204.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

