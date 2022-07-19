Eagle Strategies LLC Invests $2.33 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

