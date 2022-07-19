Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $201.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

