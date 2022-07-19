Eagle Strategies LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Eagle Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

